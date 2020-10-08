At last night’s VP debate, Mike Pence mentioned “rioting and looting” that took place in Minneapolis (not to mention many other places). And right on cue, NPR was there to help spin for the Left as hard as possible:

In that case, it looks like NPR has earned themselves a new tagline:

Trending

NPR makes it sound like “seven percent” isn’t that much violence:

Amazing cover you’re running there, NPR.

NPR’s fact check might come as a surprise to Pence’s debate guest whose business was destroyed during the “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests in Minneapolis.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterGeorge Floyd protestsMike PenceMinneapolisnprrioting