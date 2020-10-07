Yesterday we told you about notes from former CIA Director John Brennan that were declassified. The notes add to the mounting evidence cited in DNI John Ratcliffe’s letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham informing the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman that Russian intelligence knew of Hillary Clinton’s scheme to allege that Donald Trump was working with Russia and that John Brennan personally briefed President Obama on the matter. In other words, knowledge of Hillary’s “Russia collusion” sham went all the way to the top.

Richard Grenell tweeted about it yesterday:

Proof. @BarackObama @JoeBiden directed their administration to use the powers of government to attack @realDonaldTrump campaign and then transition. The Susan Rice email to herself after the Oval Office meeting was part of a coverup. https://t.co/074DIjOPhc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 6, 2020

That tweet didn’t sit well with Biden supporter and former CIA & NSA director Gen. Michael Hayden:

Wow, somebody’s testy! Grenell responded this way:

I see you don’t like to be exposed. And so you resort to name calling. Transparency isn’t political. https://t.co/STnZMlQKBd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 7, 2020

Grenell seems to have really struck a nerve.