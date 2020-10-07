Yesterday we told you about notes from former CIA Director John Brennan that were declassified. The notes add to the mounting evidence cited in DNI John Ratcliffe’s letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham informing the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman that Russian intelligence knew of Hillary Clinton’s scheme to allege that Donald Trump was working with Russia and that John Brennan personally briefed President Obama on the matter. In other words, knowledge of Hillary’s “Russia collusion” sham went all the way to the top.

Richard Grenell tweeted about it yesterday:

That tweet didn’t sit well with Biden supporter and former CIA & NSA director Gen. Michael Hayden:

Wow, somebody’s testy! Grenell responded this way:

Grenell seems to have really struck a nerve.

