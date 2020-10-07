Just to set things up for those who might have missed it, at about the 3:40 mark of the video below, VP candidate Kamala Harris was asked to name her favorite rapper alive, and she provided an answer:

In the name of bipartisanship, the Trump campaign told reporters today they’ll have a ticket waiting for the rapper Harris named:

LOL.

Somebody should tape the ticket to Harris’ side of the plexiglass Covid barrier to make sure she knows it’s available.

Too much to hope for!

