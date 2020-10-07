Just to set things up for those who might have missed it, at about the 3:40 mark of the video below, VP candidate Kamala Harris was asked to name her favorite rapper alive, and she provided an answer:

In the name of bipartisanship, the Trump campaign told reporters today they’ll have a ticket waiting for the rapper Harris named:

The Trump campaign is leaving a ticket for Tupac Shakur at tonight’s VP debate because Kamala Harris called him her favorite rapper alive — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 7, 2020

(This is not a joke and and was confirmed by Trump campaign senior adviser @JasonMillerinDC on a press call) — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 7, 2020

.@JasonMillerinDC zings Harris at the end of the Trump campaign's press call previewing the vp's debate. "We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive… I'm personally more of a Biggie fan, if he's still alive, b we will have a ticket for Tupac." — Susan Crabtree Hennebury (@susancrabtree) October 7, 2020

“We will have a ticket waiting for Tupac” confirms @JasonMillerinDC when asked who Pence will bring to the debate — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 7, 2020

LOL.

I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight's debate. A spokesperson responded: "Tupac." Happy Wednesday, everybody. — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 7, 2020

Somebody should tape the ticket to Harris’ side of the plexiglass Covid barrier to make sure she knows it’s available.

Wait I thought this was a joke, it's serious https://t.co/MxTrTS1ZZO — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 7, 2020

Tupac Shakur showing up at tonight's VP debate would be a huge October surprise … https://t.co/0YGTs9c5Q2 — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) October 7, 2020

YES. EPIC TROLL on phony Kamala 😆 https://t.co/euDok1v6Zq — Garage Rope Guy (@BubbaSmollett) October 7, 2020

I pray to God nobody ask Kamala to name 5 Tupac songs at the debate 😂 — Geniio 🖤 (@WHOTFISGENIIO) October 7, 2020

Too much to hope for!