President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday afternoon after having spent three nights there being treated for coronavirus infection. After his return to the White House the president immediately went to a White House balcony and did something that triggered journos like Andrea Mitchell and Jim Acosta (not to mention MANY other Resistance types).

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd believes somebody’s reputation has been ruined in this whole process:

Walter Reed’s reputation is ruined now? What freaking planet to these people live on?

If a hospital doesn’t help kill Republicans it means their reputation is ruined? And yet these same people wonder why Republicans don’t want Democrats in charge of health care?

Trending

Does Walter Reed treat people for TDS? They probably don’t have nearly enough beds.

Flaming garbage.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpMaureen DowdWalter Reed Medical Center