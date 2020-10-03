White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and other doctors gave an update on President Trump’s condition outside of Walter Reed Medical Center today, and the news was good:

One of the doctors also quoted something the president said to him:

Dr. Conley said at this point it isn’t clear when the president would be discharged to spend the rest of his quarantine period at the White House.

