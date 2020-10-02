After it was reported that President Trump and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times had a tweet that garnered some attention:

As you can see above, the tweet was eventually gone:

Here’s what it said:

That took some brass ones.

That deleted tweet was soon replaced by a retweet with a softer tone from a Chinese government official:

null

Tags: ChinaDonald TrumpGlobal TimesMelania Trump