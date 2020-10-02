After it was reported that President Trump and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times had a tweet that garnered some attention:

The Chinese Communist Party covered up the coronavirus, silenced whistleblowers, coopted the WHO, lied to the world, and helped turn the coronavirus into a global pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans & more than 1 million worldwide. And now the CCP is weighing in. https://t.co/0g4Q2MfpRK — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party coronavirus infected the British Prime Minister and the American President and the CCP is openly doing a gleeful victory lap. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2020

As you can see above, the tweet was eventually gone:

@HuXijin_GT you deleted your nasty tweet regarding @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS but it will not be forgotten #freedomforHongKong — Mary Ellen (@mec1539) October 2, 2020

Here’s what it said:

@HuXijin_GT

China virus are power to US, why you delete this tweet?

Its great time for China#ChinaVirus pic.twitter.com/rQ7ecLdGTT — Kenny C😷 (@GloryT0HongKong) October 2, 2020

That took some brass ones.

Sadly, if you told me this came from our own media, I'd believe you. — Sean Carlson (@SeanRipmsm) October 2, 2020

Is there any difference between the Chinese state media and our own media? — Zod (@Riley94510202) October 2, 2020

And many in the MSM will run these exact same talking points. Into the ground. — Eric Trainor (@realEricTrainor) October 2, 2020

That deleted tweet was soon replaced by a retweet with a softer tone from a Chinese government official: