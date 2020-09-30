Also at last night’s presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump if he’d urge his supporters to “remain calm” if he loses the election (whenever the race ends up being called).

GOP spox Elizabeth Harrington has shared a video that intersperses Wallace’s question with some evidence that he directed that query to the wrong candidate. This is amazing:

LOL. Perfect!

