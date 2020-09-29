There are plenty of fireworks at tonight’s presidential debate, but there have also been some unintended laughs. This doozy came from Joe Biden:

Biden, who has spent so many days calling “lids” and staying hunkered down at home during the campaign season, might have set an irony and projection record with that one:

They’re definitely throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks tonight.

