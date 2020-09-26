There have been some eco-alarmists who have given humanity a dozen years or even as little as seven to eight years. But an analysis that was published at ThinkProgress gave the world just 14 months — and that was exactly 14 months ago:

And we’re still here, right?

Another alarming prediction comes and goes, but fortunately the well of “science” fail is far from dry.

Trending

Nice knowing everybody.

That joins another instant classic:

But in the end, it was actually ThinkProgress that was on the brink, not the climate:

Ouch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeglobal warmingThinkProgress