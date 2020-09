The Biden campaign has “called a lid” early in the day at least nine times this month. Wait, make that TEN times:

. @JoeBiden is back home in Wilmington (they drove, so @DrBiden could fly to Maine) and a "lid" has been called – which @realDonaldTrump will likely have a field day about.

Biden’s “in the basement” strategy is reportedly being questioned by some Democrats, but is anybody buying the reason given by Joe’s campaign?

Some Democrats are worried about Joe Biden's low-key style and say he should infuse his campaign with more energy. Biden's aides insist his approach is intentional, showcasing his respect for public health guidelines. https://t.co/S4bvifUazX — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 25, 2020

Oh really?

That’s one way to put it. This was a nice touch too:

👌”showcasing his respect for public health guidelines”.

Good one 😂 — SD (@deb35d) September 25, 2020

Does anybody actually believe that?

This is laughable. He’s clearly not fit for the rigors of the Presidency. — Wry Rosie (@RosieWry) September 25, 2020

If that’s not true the Biden campaign is going out of its way to make it look like it is the reason.