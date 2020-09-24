This evening we told you about CBS News’ Catherine Herridge outlining newly declassified information showing that Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source for his dossier was the subject of an FBI counter-intelligence operation. Furthermore, the Crossfire Hurricane team knew about it in December 2016. The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel went into it all in greater detail as well.

But if you’re pressed for time, Ari Fleischer has provided a couple tweets to summarize everything, and they’re nothing short of amazing and maddening at the same time:

To investigate if Trump colluded w Russia, the FBI relied on info, paid for by the Clinton campaign, based on a source suspected by the FBI of being a Russian agent. The FBI then hid from the FISA court who paid for the info and the fact the source might be a foreign agent. https://t.co/rRueRG5gSH — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 25, 2020

Knowing what we know now, it’s fair to conclude: 1. Clinton campaign colluded w someone suspected of being a Russian spy. 2. MSM fell for it & got duped by Steele dossier. 3. FBI, knowing Steele sub-source was thought to be a Russian spy, conducted an improper investigation. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 25, 2020

Just imagine what this story would be if a sizable chunk of the U.S. national media weren’t committed to carrying the Democrats’ water.

Well it seems so suspect when you put it like that. — Louis Hensler III (@LWHensler3) September 25, 2020

Yeah, just a little.

To save Democracy, we need to put the people who orchestrated this back is power. – Somewhere at The Bulwark https://t.co/A1Bn7IuHj8 — This is fine. (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 25, 2020

Yet nobody will go to jail over this. https://t.co/e2qCJqAmsu — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) September 25, 2020

This paragraph sums it up and shame on every liberal nutball that called us crazy for wanting facts first. Four years of unhinged hatred fulfilled with urban riots fueled by a complicit media. https://t.co/fVYBluuVKM — Pecos Bill Gregg (@KoachBill) September 25, 2020

Dem projection is real & been going on for a looong time. Don't let anyone who professed to believe the Russia collusion hoax ever live it down… or forget it as an indicator of ways they really think. Ie, when they talk about conservatives not abiding by election outcomes. https://t.co/dtz3da0YTh — Bill Teator (@BillTeator) September 25, 2020

And the FBI Director has done nothing to get to the bottom of it… — Don Carter (@d1carter) September 25, 2020

Addendums have been proposed when it comes to the media having been “duped”:

I would modify "dupe" with intentionally carried it forward. https://t.co/tKuveodUiA — George 🇮🇱🇦🇪🇧🇭🇺🇸 (@Artfull01) September 25, 2020

The MSM has proven themselves to be willing accomplices for the Democrats time and time again.

