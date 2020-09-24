After weeks and weeks of saying absolutely nothing as riots, looting and violence swept through the streets of many American cities, Democrats like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi suddenly and simultaneously spoke out against violent protests only recently.

The reason for the sudden shift isn’t because the Dems just happened to notice the riots, but rather what was happening with the polls. It just keeps getting worse:

AP-NORC poll: Support for racial injustice protests declineshttps://t.co/vPSJ1mVkqx — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 24, 2020

From the Associated Press:

As the decision in Kentucky to bring charges against only one of three police officers involved in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor sparks renewed protests nationwide, a new survey finds support has fallen for demonstrations against systemic racism. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 44% of Americans disapprove of protests in response to police violence against Black Americans, while 39% approve. In June, 54% approved.

“Racial injustice protests” and “demonstrations against systemic racism” aren’t really what’s driving the approval down:

Or “fiery but mostly peaceful” marches, as CNN would put it.

Hard to believe, isn’t it?

