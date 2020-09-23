There’s not much to be said here as it’s nothing new, and we’re not sure what sort of “protest” this is — Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor, just for the fun of it — or what good it does to harass people who are just trying to have a meal. This was the scene in St. Petersburg, Fla., Wednesday:

Protestors are now going restaurant by restaurant to chant at diners on Beach Dr. in St. Pete. A lot of diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant. Protestors took over a couple’s table. Not sure why they were targeted specifically. pic.twitter.com/dzLM7KuCW9 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 24, 2020

It looks like the couple put up a good fight — we almost wish there were more video to see how this ended.

“Not sure why they were targeted specifically.”

You know why. https://t.co/F4kmkoewU5 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 24, 2020

The best (worst) part of this is the man (?) blowing a shofar to celebrate a mob assaulting innocent people. https://t.co/VH6AG3Gn6q — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 24, 2020

A typical leftist mob — gutter scum, cowards and trash https://t.co/ytxhGztHEL — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 24, 2020

St Petersburg is blue AF, but I'll bet they just changed a few votes to red by doing this shit there. https://t.co/RKYsNG8esD — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 24, 2020

Trump re-election campaign community outreach in action. https://t.co/kU770Hp5Y9 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 24, 2020

I actually love that they do this shit because they have no idea how awful

This makes them look and this is a great way for us to highlight how these rioters just want to bully and intimidate. Marxist scum. https://t.co/6cVro0t86b — Marcus The Revenant (@DeucianRevival) September 24, 2020

These misguided souls, and the ones like them, are gonna cost @JoeBiden the election. https://t.co/aldvWZoePz — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) September 24, 2020

Y'all ever notice how you rarely see journos from the big outlets — NYT, WaPo, MSNBC, CNN, Politico, etc — calling out these protesters' shitty behavior? https://t.co/0eywDT7Rlq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 24, 2020

You rarely see any reporters from the big networks on the ground where this kind of thing is going on. If it weren’t for social media, we’d know nothing.

I think my favorite is the idiot with the upside down sign… BTW this is video is from one of the 5-10 most important swing counties in America. Great job by the highly obnoxious ANTIFA Helping Elect Trump operation. https://t.co/P9C6NnUkn0 — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) September 24, 2020

Hundreds of Trump voters are born with every video like this. https://t.co/njPRRJgXBJ — Lex (@lex6m) September 24, 2020

Remind me to post this shit when Trump wins. https://t.co/f35UGXgGDt — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 24, 2020

STAND UP to the mob. https://t.co/njNPqEKK3u — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 24, 2020

We welcome all these diners to the Republican Party with open arms. https://t.co/hf3hMg8oim — eric (@eriContrarian) September 24, 2020

Guys, this really doesn't help your cause. https://t.co/uClOojR5qd — Señia (@ayasgirl) September 24, 2020

This is also indicative of where this movement has traveled. 3 months ago, the patrons on Beach Drive were standing up and cheering the protesters. Now, it’s this… a clip sure to make it on everyone’s Facebook page. https://t.co/aldvWZoePz — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) September 24, 2020

Way to win hearts and minds and … stop … police brutality against blacks or something?

