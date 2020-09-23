There’s not much to be said here as it’s nothing new, and we’re not sure what sort of “protest” this is — Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor, just for the fun of it — or what good it does to harass people who are just trying to have a meal. This was the scene in St. Petersburg, Fla., Wednesday:

It looks like the couple put up a good fight — we almost wish there were more video to see how this ended.

“Not sure why they were targeted specifically.”

You rarely see any reporters from the big networks on the ground where this kind of thing is going on. If it weren’t for social media, we’d know nothing.

Way to win hearts and minds and … stop … police brutality against blacks or something?

