New York City under the so-called leadership of Bill de Blasio has tried to follow through with calls to “defund the police,” but that push has led to the mayor being forced to defund his own office — including himself — for a short period of time:

The furloughs will last for one week beginning next month, according to the New York Times via The Hill:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) will furlough himself and hundreds of other city employees for a week as the government looks to tighten its budget amid shortfalls resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio’s policy is expected to impact nearly 500 mayoral staff members, according to The New York Times, and yield $860,000 in savings this year.

