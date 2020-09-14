Joe Biden will be traveling for campaign purposes tomorrow (we’ll get to that in a minute), but this morning he helped confirm something President Trump has been saying for quite some time:

Joe and Jill Biden leave the polling station after casting their early ballots for the Delaware statewide primary. You can’t tell in this shot, but @DrBiden’s boots have the word “VOTE” written up the side in silver. pic.twitter.com/TvmeRojUTc — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 14, 2020

That’s good to know:

So he voted in person? https://t.co/ONrf9crkUZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2020

Looks like it’s now safe to leave your house to vote! https://t.co/SGkJ29nPLI — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 14, 2020

Thanks to the Bidens for confirming that voting in person is completely safe!

PROOF — BIDEN CONFIRMS VOTING IN PERSON IS SAFE FOR ALL!! @JoeBiden wrote the rules!!! pic.twitter.com/C5Duo3PgIB — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) September 14, 2020

Looks like we can vote in person — Don Fulano (@DonHelios) September 14, 2020

I guess voting in person is safe after all… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) September 14, 2020

Great news, everyone can vote in person now! https://t.co/3OCfkfNXQR — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) September 14, 2020

Why does he get to vote in person but want mail in for everyone else 🤔 https://t.co/nzHM2GuLRE — CaeVon (@cae_von) September 14, 2020

Biden said he was voting early because he would be traveling tomorrow — somewhere:

Joe Biden, after voting early ahead of Delaware’s primary tomorrow, weighs in on election integrity and his decision to vote early. “I have confidence that Trump will try to not have that happen but I’m confident the American public is going to insist on it.” pic.twitter.com/GApc0ZpQVf — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 14, 2020

They should have had Joe rattle off state names until he hit the correct one.