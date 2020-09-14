Joe Biden will be traveling for campaign purposes tomorrow (we’ll get to that in a minute), but this morning he helped confirm something President Trump has been saying for quite some time:

That’s good to know:

Trending

Thanks to the Bidens for confirming that voting in person is completely safe!

Biden said he was voting early because he would be traveling tomorrow — somewhere:

They should have had Joe rattle off state names until he hit the correct one.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe Biden