As we told you earlier, the Senate Democrats used the filibuster to block debate on a new coronavirus relief package. But as you might have imagined, “Democrats block another round of economic relief for suffering Americans” wasn’t going to be the predominant headline in MSM stories.

After Senate Dems blocked the bill, @RedSteeze noticed a trend developing:

Watch how a narrative unfolds in real time pic.twitter.com/74l08NYHq4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

Wash Post makes an appearance! pic.twitter.com/IMciOqjaBk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

Alternative headline…democrats block relief for the country. https://t.co/wLXXzsjXqe — SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) September 10, 2020

As if that headline would ever see the light of day from a national media outlet.

vs when the GOP votes against something pic.twitter.com/WWikE7YbjD — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) September 10, 2020

It's so weird that the Senate Democrats aren't obstructionists. — Regs (@r3gulations) September 10, 2020

A curious synchronicity to rationalize Senate Democrats blocking a coronavirus relief bill. @SenSchumer https://t.co/8HWiOE6Uzd — Ron Bischof ن (@rjbischof) September 10, 2020

Put "Democrats filibuster relief bill" into Google Translate and get "Senate (or Republicans) failed to advance relief bill" in Media-speak. https://t.co/13iacZYdQs — Howard Wall 🔨⏰ (@HJWallEcon) September 10, 2020

If every article and news report uses the same phrasing, it means one of two things: 1) The journalists are being lazy and copying each other. 2) The journalists are taking marching orders from someone. Often both. https://t.co/9pPO6MEoju — Bryan Lunduke (@BryanLunduke) September 10, 2020

There's no way they don't get issued "talking points" when every outlet uses the exact same terminology. https://t.co/6oleOtRYim — NWFNole 🍢 (@NWFNole) September 10, 2020

The talking points are in 🤣 https://t.co/P91E7RACOQ — Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) September 10, 2020

They don’t even really try to hide it either.