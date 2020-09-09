Maybe Dem Rep. Adam Schiff got a little jealous of The Atlantic and Bob Woodward hogging the news cycle spotlight, because now he’s got another “whistleblower” to sound the alarm about:

We’ve received a whistleblower complaint alleging DHS suppressed intel reports on Russian election interference, altered intel to match false Trump claims and made false statements to Congress. This puts our national security at risk. We will investigate:https://t.co/Z7npo3P6zv — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 9, 2020

What’s Schiff hoping for? Re-impeachment?

You'll get him this time for sure, Schiffty! pic.twitter.com/8FypUytH7L — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) September 9, 2020

Good luck with that, Schiffty.

Yay! RUSSIA again. 🤡 When will you take China seriously, Congressman? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 9, 2020

There, there, you're safe from those mean Russians. https://t.co/KfVKuxINr3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2020

Dude stop — 🇺🇸Nobel Mostly Peaceful Bobby D🇮🇹 (@BobbyDMAGA) September 9, 2020

you must be REALLY scared Biden is going to lose. poor little man thing. — H. Rearden (@walrusg) September 9, 2020

Okay, who had "Schiff brings back Trump-Russia" on their betting board for the 2020 election? https://t.co/qn7GUEPmpk — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 9, 2020

Same tired tales…muh Russia! 🙄 — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) September 9, 2020

They’ll be coming daily at from this point until election day.