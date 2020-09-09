Maybe Dem Rep. Adam Schiff got a little jealous of The Atlantic and Bob Woodward hogging the news cycle spotlight, because now he’s got another “whistleblower” to sound the alarm about:

What’s Schiff hoping for? Re-impeachment?

Trending

Good luck with that, Schiffty.

They’ll be coming daily at from this point until election day.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald Trumpimpeachmentrep. adam schiff