After many weeks of violence in American cities, those who have been paying attention to how the mainstream media cover the stories know that “mostly peaceful protests” has become a journalistic cliche that they keep using.

Now, as the Washington Post has demonstrated, they’re also searching for creative ways to avoid describing what’s actually going on:

Donald Trump Jr. leads off the hammering of the “radical protest tactics” hackery:

Some “journalists” sure are forcing themselves to get creative to try and run cover for what’s actually going on:

There, “fixed it for you,” WaPo.

That was fairly nauseating.

