The Biden campaign is touting endorsements from almost two hundred “law enforcement officials”:
Over 190 law enforcement officials announced their endorsement of Joe Biden today. https://t.co/yFzwBgqyvn
What’s the name of one such “law enforcement official”? Don’t be drinking anything when reading this:
LOL. Seattle Mayor Jenny "Summer of Love" Durkan, who let people die in the CHOP autonomous zone, is on this list of "law enforcement officials" https://t.co/6qawCcpoT4
Bwa-ha-ha! Come ON.
Bahhhahahahahha… this is pathetic🤣 . .
Seattle mayor on the list 🤣
Trump landslide incoming!
#Biden how are mayors who support #DefundPolice considered law enforcement officials on your list of police officers who endorse you? https://t.co/3IU9Akc5fM
Perfect. (Chefs kiss!) https://t.co/IEICRQWpNr
This is absolutely hilarious…. 190 swampy AG's, mayor's and a couple of left-wing sheriffs versus every single police Union that has endorsed Trump???? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
How is the Mayor that let CHAZ happen counted as a law enforcement official https://t.co/TOHYpMULbH
The Biden campaign will take the “law enforcement” support where they can get it. The full list can be viewed here.
Meanwhile…
Lol Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/SoBZSYM9zp
