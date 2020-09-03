Last night we told you about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warning Trump that he’s not welcome in New York City, saying the president “better have an army” if he wants to walk down the streets there.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later reminded everybody why they might need an army to walk the streets of New York City:

In response to @NYGovCuomo saying Pres Trump "better have an army" to protect him if he visits NYC, @PressSec cites number of shootings there and calls it a naked admission that Cuomo is a "failure" and "lost control of his state." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 3, 2020

"It's not often you hear a governor describe in vivid detail how he's lost control of his state." But that's what Governor Cuomo just did. pic.twitter.com/p2F9zszjzl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2020

Cuomo walked right into this one:

“There you have Gov. Cuomo saying you can’t come to New York without an army. Well I guess that is the case when you have over a thousand shootings before Labor Day, when there’s a 277 percent increase in shootings in a one-month period over the year prior.”