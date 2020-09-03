Today Joe Biden is in Kenosha, Wisconsin for his reportedly intentionally low-energy appearance following President Trump’s visit two days ago.

During remarks in a church, Biden said he’d like to offer more details about his plans, but he couldn’t because… well, let Joe explain:

Yep, that’s what he said:

Doesn’t Biden do just great off prompter?

Even with the mask on, Joe can still do it!

Two months remain until the election.

