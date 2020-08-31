The GOP recently released an ad based on “The Purge” and it had eerie similarities to events in the movie:

After that ad was released, @winningatmylife found the perfect footage to add, and it features comments Kamala Harris made on Stephen Colbert’s show back in June:

Hey, it’s not like America wasn’t warned:

And now Harris would like everybody to forget that ever happened:

They really want to have it both ways.

