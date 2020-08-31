The GOP recently released an ad based on “The Purge” and it had eerie similarities to events in the movie:

This is the best ad from #RNC https://t.co/rAg7xZzHeA — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 31, 2020

After that ad was released, @winningatmylife found the perfect footage to add, and it features comments Kamala Harris made on Stephen Colbert’s show back in June:

Listen to Kamala Harris. "Beware – they're not gonna stop" pic.twitter.com/pmZEHjUfwm — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 31, 2020

I spliced together the words of the Democratic Vice-presidential candidate on the ticket and an excellent ad that was put out by the @GOP Listen to what Kamala Harris is telling you https://t.co/IeJT1yzS4H — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 31, 2020

Hey, it’s not like America wasn’t warned:

FLASHBACK: As violent rioting continues across Democrat controlled cities, Kamala Harris' comments from June are striking: Protesters "should not" let up. Does Harris believe the rioting and rampant vandalism in Kenosha should let up? pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2020

And now Harris would like everybody to forget that ever happened:

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

They really want to have it both ways.