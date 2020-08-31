The GOP recently released an ad based on “The Purge” and it had eerie similarities to events in the movie:
This is the best ad from #RNC https://t.co/rAg7xZzHeA
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 31, 2020
After that ad was released, @winningatmylife found the perfect footage to add, and it features comments Kamala Harris made on Stephen Colbert’s show back in June:
Listen to Kamala Harris.
"Beware – they're not gonna stop" pic.twitter.com/pmZEHjUfwm
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 31, 2020
I spliced together the words of the Democratic Vice-presidential candidate on the ticket and an excellent ad that was put out by the @GOP
Listen to what Kamala Harris is telling you https://t.co/IeJT1yzS4H
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 31, 2020
Hey, it’s not like America wasn’t warned:
FLASHBACK: As violent rioting continues across Democrat controlled cities, Kamala Harris' comments from June are striking: Protesters "should not" let up.
Does Harris believe the rioting and rampant vandalism in Kenosha should let up? pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2020
And now Harris would like everybody to forget that ever happened:
I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020
They really want to have it both ways.