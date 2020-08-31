As we told you earlier, the Democrat ticket has suddenly shifted into full reverse after weeks of saying nothing about rioting and violence in American cities. Today brought with it this condemnation from Kamala Harris (and Joe Biden has released a similar statement):

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

That from the same Democrats who promoted a bail fund that in part assisted in getting people arrested for violent acts released from jail? Just perfect.

And Americans are seeing right through the BS. Check out this graph from Real Clear Politics on the election betting odds. The shifts certainly correlate to certain events:

Keep it up, DNC, you’re doing great. *Eye roll*

No wonder Joe's suddenly leaving the basement. 😂 https://t.co/Flb6TukYzA — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 31, 2020

Without a doubt.

Just to add its also kamala's vp nomination — Erica – Middle Path (@erica_observer) August 31, 2020