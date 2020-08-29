There are multiple White House reporters passing along the news that President Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday:

Before that news broke, former Trump supporter-turned-basher Joe Walsh said Biden would win the election by going to Kenosha, and claimed Trump is “incapable” of doing so:

And after the latest reports about Trump’s plan to visit Wisconsin this coming Tuesday, Walsh is less optimistic:

Time will tell about the Biden campaign’s response.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Biden was “expected to travel on Monday to condemn violence,” though the Times didn’t specify where exactly Biden would travel to do so:

Mr. Biden, who has been a firm supporter of peaceful protests, is expected to travel on Monday to condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded on Mr. Trump’s watch, according to someone familiar with his plans. He is also expected to charge more broadly that the president is seeking to change the subject from the coronavirus and economic challenges the country faces. Details of his Monday plans weren’t immediately clear.

Stay tuned.

