There are multiple White House reporters passing along the news that President Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday:

On flight back from Louisiana, WH informed press pool that Pres Trump will visit Kenosha, WI on Tuesday. He'll meet with law enforcement & survey damage from the violent protests. Asked if he'll meet with Jacob Blake's family, spokesman said the schedule not yet completed. pic.twitter.com/GR8tlbMDu0 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 30, 2020

Before that news broke, former Trump supporter-turned-basher Joe Walsh said Biden would win the election by going to Kenosha, and claimed Trump is “incapable” of doing so:

If @JoeBiden goes to Kenosha right now, he will win Wisconsin and he will win the Presidency. It’s also the RIGHT thing to do. It’s also something Donald Trump is INCAPABLE of doing. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 28, 2020

And after the latest reports about Trump’s plan to visit Wisconsin this coming Tuesday, Walsh is less optimistic:

Trump is an ass, and yes, he’ll probably screw up his visit. But @JoeBiden blew it. He should have gone to Kenosha yesterday. He should go there tomorrow. Come on Joe. https://t.co/35zjBk91Eq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 30, 2020

Time will tell about the Biden campaign’s response.

Joe Biden was too scared to show up for his own convention, and is too scared to debate. But Walsh thinks he will go to Kenosha. I wonder what the deep state has on Joe Walsh to make him so irrational? https://t.co/ImBAcFQvrf — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) August 30, 2020

Biden is blowing this. — Cliston Brown (@ClistonBrown) August 30, 2020

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Biden was “expected to travel on Monday to condemn violence,” though the Times didn’t specify where exactly Biden would travel to do so:

Mr. Biden, who has been a firm supporter of peaceful protests, is expected to travel on Monday to condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded on Mr. Trump’s watch, according to someone familiar with his plans. He is also expected to charge more broadly that the president is seeking to change the subject from the coronavirus and economic challenges the country faces. Details of his Monday plans weren’t immediately clear.

Stay tuned.