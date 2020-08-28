Last night, a mob attacked Sen. Rand Paul and his wife as they were leaving the White House after President Trump’s acceptance speech. What’s former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s takeaway? That the Trump campaign must have really liked it:
I’m sure Team @realDonaldTrump was thrilled with footage of protesters hassling @RandPaul as he left the WH political extravaganza last night.
They’re counting on such scenes to power their “law and order” meme.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 28, 2020
Katie Pavlich had a big dose of reality for Axelrod after that claim:
Disgusting.
Trump is so thrilled that he's been trying to stop these mobs for months while Democrats, like DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, encourage and promote the mob. https://t.co/hrXMraUqB6
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 28, 2020
Bingo! And what was that word Axelrod used?
Hassling? Yeah, it was just hassling. 🙄
— Nancy Anne (@nancyanne331) August 28, 2020
That’s the one! Puh-leeze. Would it have been just “hassling” if that had happened to a Democrat?
Alexrod has been getting very nervous lately.
— NCMan77 (@Man77Nc) August 28, 2020
Seattle, WA – Run by a democrat mayor since 1969
Portland, OR – Run by a democrat mayor since 1980
Chicago, IL – Run by a democrat mayor since 1931
Minneapolis, MN – Run by a democrat mayor since 1973
Atlanta, GA – Run by a democrat mayor since 1879
This isn't rocket science. https://t.co/GA9SK1CQFk
— Habakkuk Girl (@HabakkukGirl) August 28, 2020
Panic attacks hitting the media
— Mike McNeil (@Mike2McNeil) August 28, 2020
The election concern is palpable.