Alice Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison for her involvement in a drug trafficking organization, had her conviction commuted by President Trump in 2018. Kim Kardashian was among those pushing for a commutation of Johnson’s sentence.

The New York Post has reported that Johnson was put away for life under a Joe Biden-sponsored bill in the 1990s.

On the final night of the Republican convention, Johnson gave an eloquent speech in support of Trump, but Politico took this approach:

Alice Johnson, a key player in Trump’s criminal justice reform push, delivered her RNC address tonight. She’s been propped up as one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the terms of the First Step Act. Kim Kardashian played a role in her prison releasehttps://t.co/tPyezt8iQP — POLITICO (@politico) August 28, 2020

Wait, “propped up”? That’s one way to spin it.

Propped up? What does that mean? https://t.co/HQoPSU982U — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 28, 2020

If you missed it, here’s Alice Johnson’s speech: