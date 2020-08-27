Nothing says “confidence that Joe Biden is going to win the election” better than Democrats constantly making plans and predictions about what their reaction will be if Trump is victorious. This tweet from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is yet another example:

It’s worth pointing out that *almost* no one thinks Trump will actually win more votes. I think if he wins the electoral college and loses the popular vote *again* you’re looking at the worst legitimacy crisis since secession. https://t.co/Xr58KCGE1t — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 27, 2020

Remember the good old days shortly before the 2016 election when the Left was already spiking the ball because they were convinced Trump had “no path to 270”? Good times.

There is exactly one thing that confers legitimacy on a president and it’s winning the electoral college. https://t.co/fUtU5ZQ7es — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

why is it a legitimacy crisis? those are the rules of the game – plain and simple. — Mo Syed (@mosyednyc) August 27, 2020

The “legitimacy crisis” will be talking heads on CNN and MSNBC throwing fits even worse than they have been for the last 3.5 years.

Electoral is all that matters and he is going to win… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) August 27, 2020

This is like watching a team lose the Super Bowl and their fans complain that because they gained more yards it should count more than not scoring enough points to win. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 27, 2020

Winning the election by the rules we've been using is no longer a legitimate win. Okay, then. I remember 2016 when they told us Trump wouldn't accept the results of the election & that would destabilize our democracy. Good times. https://t.co/rgminR0Xxb — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) August 27, 2020

At this point, projection is all they’ve got.

Why? The Presidency is decided by the electoral college. The Biden campaign knows this. There's no reason they can't send their candidate into swing states to speak to voters. Well, there is one obvious reason that we all know(including the media). — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 27, 2020

Setting the stage for not accepting the outcome of the election if Trump wins. https://t.co/LCYLDEYxde — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 27, 2020

There goes those Republicans questioning the legitimacy of the election again. https://t.co/dTsAYsis2F — BT (@back_ttys) August 27, 2020

The obvious problem here is that a president's legitimacy comes from the Electoral College. Full stop. If winning the EC and losing the popular vote creates a crisis, it's an indictment of education in this country — nothing more, nothing less. https://t.co/R4dmQy4Tls — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 27, 2020

Looking forward to the Left ignoring the irony in the first post-election pro-secession ad from The Lincoln Project. https://t.co/u5VYekEeaN — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 27, 2020

And you know it’ll happen.

Everybody knows the rules. Win the Electoral College, win the Presidency. Stop whining. https://t.co/aKqQ6Vb0KO — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 27, 2020

Come on, man. When Trump wins, he'll be considered illegitimate by the left and Never Trump right no matter what. Trying to spin it as having a legitimate rationale–and an anti-constitutional one–is pathetic. https://t.co/x2UEIkCan4 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 27, 2020

This just shows how little highly paid "journalists" know about American history. Look up the Hayes election dude, which was after secession https://t.co/Iv1e2sLhCQ — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) August 27, 2020

Chris Hayes hinting that he might not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election if it doesn't go the way he wants. Interesting. https://t.co/Uhs2Weg6Wh — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 27, 2020

And we couldn’t be more not surprised.