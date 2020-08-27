On night three of the Republican convention (with events and speeches taking place in different locations), a nice photo was captured:

NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell had this takeaway:

Well that’s certainly one way to look at it.

The media won’t obsess over social distancing when it comes to mass protests and riots, for some reason.

