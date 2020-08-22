As you know by now, Joe Biden showing that he had the ability to get through a speech with the aid of a teleprompter with no gaffes or embarrassing missteps made many of his supporters (including some in the media) claiming that Biden delivered one of the best acceptance speeches of all time.

Mark Hamill even ran across a meme that gave Biden and one of the quotes from his speech the Star Wars treatment:

“Joebi-Wan” has been busy training in his basement for quite a while.

And Republicans will “put y’all back in chains.” Biden claiming to be a unifier is laughable. But back to that meme:

Joe’s supporters are trying so hard.

