In just a few days it will mark three full months that there have been rioters running wild nightly in Portland, Oregon. Last night the mob had their sights set near a police precinct, and there was apparently a Boys & Girls Club van nearby that wasn’t spared some damage:

How did the police address that? By taking to a loudspeaker to remind the rioters they were damaging the property of a charitable organization:

Trending

“Please stop, that doesn’t belong to the police department.” Yeah, that should do the trick!

Everybody can see what being polite has led to.

It’s a good thing Democrats convinced federal officers to pull out and restore the peace a couple weeks ago. #OhWait

Would that really be very surprising?

Enough said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaBlack lives matterportland