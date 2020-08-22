During the Democratic convention, Rose McGowan made it abundantly clear that she’s not a fan of the current state of the Dem Party. Among those who don’t like McGowan coming out with both barrels blazing against the Dem Party and their nominee is Biden supporter Alyssa Milano, who presented a lengthy thread about the Dem Party:

A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place. Let’s start here: 1920

19TH AMENDMENT: WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE

Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/EK60QJm2ia — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

McGowan pulled no punches in her reaction:

Ummm… did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, “I was not born with enough middle fingers.” https://t.co/pzZxWuhsDS — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

I wasn’t born with enough middle fingers pic.twitter.com/FQPHCwd6ot — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020





And there were some extra words reserved for Milano:

1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con’t) pic.twitter.com/d9HmnJEYXM — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020





Ouch.

Tell it. https://t.co/CY4eHXxVLI — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 22, 2020

Who’s the boss now? https://t.co/HTxoaVm9Kf — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 22, 2020

Guys, Rose McGowan is ending Alyssa Milano in real-time. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2020

But it wasn’t only Milano who got a pummeling. Actress Patricia Arquette also weighed in:

Without Democrats we wouldn’t have LGBT marriage. The Violence Against Women Act. Prexisting condition protections for healthcare, we wouldn’t have had 2 more states pass Equal Rights for women legislation, rape kit processing for backlog. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 22, 2020

McGowan reserved a few swings for Arquette:

Drone bomb me https://t.co/n7v34qD0V1 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

And did you forget Joe Biden terrorizing Aníta Hill? Did you forget all the drone bombing in other countries done by your beloved Democrats? Did you forget Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell? Did you forget them letting prisons be privatized? https://t.co/sKWVuGsFPr — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Go wear another black dress to an awards show, go make another vacuous speech into an echo chamber of fellow wealthy liberals in Hollywood. My family fought for the Democrats for years, still do. Do not lecture me. https://t.co/FJmDHWVpDC — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Well, there it is.

Its like Charmed in real life. — Samijk (@SamiJK) August 22, 2020

She blocked me so can’t see her post but glad you are setting her straight Rose! God bless you! — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) August 22, 2020

We’ve officially run out of popcorn.