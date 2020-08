As you know, Joe Biden’s promised an all-in approach when it comes to pushing the Left’s “green” agenda (“green” as in the color of the money they’re looking to transfer):

When I hear the words “climate change,” I hear another word: “jobs.” We can solve our climate crisis and our economic crisis at the same time. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/PZQvGM2uTR

One DNC panelist even called for Biden to create many more companies like Solyndra, the solar company that went under years ago and took hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars with it:

Democratic National Convention panelist: under Joe Biden’s climate plan, “there should be 10 Solyndras”https://t.co/bqigifFEuz pic.twitter.com/Y2lWiBlVBz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2020

What could possibly go wrong?

Dems: Hey, let’s make lots more of those!

Obama #solyndra lost a half a billion dollars that was put into buddy crony Democrats pockets as the company failed. https://t.co/GSF7ipLnGQ — 🇺🇸#WalkAway from nutjobs (@purplemeatballs) August 20, 2020

Hopefully the @gop will use this footage at their @GOPconvention … Solyndra was a money pit used by the Dems to funnel money… complete and utter failure unless your a democrat! @KatrinaPierson — bigal64 (@bigal64) August 21, 2020

The Democrat convention brought with it plenty of footage for the Republicans to use during their convention next week.