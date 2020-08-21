U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying today at a Senate hearing that’s taking place online, and he’s using the opportunity to correct multiple false narratives and flat-out conspiracy theories that Democrats have been helping push.

DeJoy started out by fact-checking Democrat Sen. Gary Peters:

The Postmaster General had numerous other occasions to correct the record and torch the Democrat talking points that have been going around:

Not that the Democrats won’t stop pushing their BS preferred narratives.

Let’s just say that response won’t be going in any of Sen. Peters’ campaign ads.

Tags: 2020 electionPostmaster-GeneralU.S. Post Office