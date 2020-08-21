Whenever President Trump expresses doubts about full-on mail-in voting, the media can be counted on to report that the claim is made “without evidence.” Today’s example comes from CBS News’ Paula Reid:

And right on cue, another day has brought with it another dent in the media’s go-to retort of “without evidence”:

Trending

Here’s video with more details:

And don’t forget the fiasco that took place in a New York City primary (even Salon took notice of the mail-in voting fiasco that was unfolding):

But the media will nevertheless keep pretending there are hardly ever any problems.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpMail-in voting