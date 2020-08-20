Perhaps having a theater critic cover the Democrat convention isn’t a bad idea, because it also helps highlight the fact that what’s taking place is scripted fiction and/or alternate reality drama. However, this particular review couldn’t have been written better if the DNC did it themselves:

Trending

“Flawless” and “award-worthy television”? Oh my…

And yet there it is.

And no, that wasn’t written by Jennifer Rubin, but she did give it her seal of “conservative” approval:

Why are we not shocked.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic ConventionWashington Post