Perhaps having a theater critic cover the Democrat convention isn’t a bad idea, because it also helps highlight the fact that what’s taking place is scripted fiction and/or alternate reality drama. However, this particular review couldn’t have been written better if the DNC did it themselves:
Remember when media bias was mostly subtle and they didn't try and comically oversell things? pic.twitter.com/qMZELFXntN
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 20, 2020
Perspective: "The Democratic National Convention may or may not be changing any votes, but Night 3 was a virtually flawless production," writes theater critic @petermarksdrama https://t.co/2vInQBeqxW
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2020
“Flawless” and “award-worthy television”? Oh my…
This cannot be real https://t.co/gq2PNrHVca
— Ben Whedon (@BenWhedon) August 20, 2020
And yet there it is.
to be fair, when they said award-worthy they meant a Razzie
— ForthNBackAgain (@ForthNBackAgain) August 20, 2020
Is that why the ratings are off by30% every nite.?…keep it up…fake news… https://t.co/wARqrtS2SD
— Chaz (@chazmcgee2013) August 20, 2020
And no, that wasn’t written by Jennifer Rubin, but she did give it her seal of “conservative” approval:
agree entirely https://t.co/JoLfiBUr4I
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020
Why are we not shocked.