Last night it was former President Barack Obama’s turn to speak via recorded video during the third night of the DNC convention. During his remarks (that absolutely delighted some completely unbiased members of the media), Obama took aim at Trump for deploying the military against “peaceful protesters” (pause for eye rolls). But the two-term president also served up a warning about “democracy” that further frightened MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who has been completely triggered for almost four years now:

By the way, for Maddow and many on the Left, the definition of “end of democracy” is “when Democrats don’t win an election.”

Obama also criticized Trump for not wanting to work with the other party, which is rich coming from the president who reminded Republicans that “I won.”

Maddow can’t possibly believe all the hysterical things that come out of her mouth, can she? Can she?

Tags: #DemocraticConvention2020 electionBarack Obamarachel maddow