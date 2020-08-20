Last night it was former President Barack Obama’s turn to speak via recorded video during the third night of the DNC convention. During his remarks (that absolutely delighted some completely unbiased members of the media), Obama took aim at Trump for deploying the military against “peaceful protesters” (pause for eye rolls). But the two-term president also served up a warning about “democracy” that further frightened MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who has been completely triggered for almost four years now:

Rachel Maddow: President Obama’s speech tonight slayed me…His warnings that we could potentially be at the end of American democracy scared me, and I found upsetting and hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/pwhBdMhyyL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 20, 2020

By the way, for Maddow and many on the Left, the definition of “end of democracy” is “when Democrats don’t win an election.”

She’s never been right about anything, so…. yeah, I’m not concerned. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 20, 2020

Yeah, there's that "unifier" we all remember. — biff hooper (@biff_hooper) August 20, 2020

Obama also criticized Trump for not wanting to work with the other party, which is rich coming from the president who reminded Republicans that “I won.”

All They Had To Do Was Not Be Bonkers… https://t.co/fyQWRNWhdc — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) August 20, 2020

Someone needs meds ASAP https://t.co/fuG6dCqUdG — CutiePieLupeColon (@LupeColon) August 20, 2020

Moscow Maddow is always in a state of hysteria. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 20, 2020

These ppl have a sickness… It's pretty disgusting https://t.co/Gn45aEQGDU — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 20, 2020

Looking forward to Rachel crying again — Deborah A Smith (@Smith13A) August 20, 2020

hard to tell if it's all an act or what https://t.co/Roz9XXOfDV — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) August 20, 2020

Maddow can’t possibly believe all the hysterical things that come out of her mouth, can she? Can she?