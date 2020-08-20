Today marks the final day of the Democratic National Convention, and the adage “always leave ’em laughing applies. Here’s the Democratic Governors Association’s unintentional contribution:

Wow, the DGA is really running with that “rightful governor of Georgia” thing, aren’t they?

Trending

Will Abrams be introduced as the “rightful governor of Georgia”?

What’s next?

We wouldn’t doubt it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic ConventionDemocratsStacey Abrams