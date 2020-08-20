Everybody knows that when it comes to the entertainment industry, their Democrat leanings can’t and won’t be denied. But does that make any difference on election days? CNN commentator Keith Boykin seems to think so:

That approach, however, doesn’t always equal election victory, and we don’t even have to go back four years to find an example:

That seems to have escaped the notice of many Dems.

But the Dems are hoping doing the same thing will turn out differently this time.

The Trump campaign is counting on that.

