Tonight marks evening number three of the Democratic convention, and among the scheduled people to present their recorded messages is Hillary Clinton. It won’t surprise you to know that Clinton’s speech will contain some bitterness about the president:

Meanwhile, Katie Pavlich had the perfect retort:

That was such a devastating reality check that Hillary’s favorite fake Resolute Desk might have been splintered.

