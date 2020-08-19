Tonight marks evening number three of the Democratic convention, and among the scheduled people to present their recorded messages is Hillary Clinton. It won’t surprise you to know that Clinton’s speech will contain some bitterness about the president:

TONIGHT: @HillaryClinton to say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is.” Will recall how people stop her to say,“I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.” “I wish I could go back and do it over.” Or worst, “I should have voted.” (1/) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 19, 2020

More Clinton: “This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Katie Pavlich had the perfect retort:

“He is who he is.” Yes, he is the President of the United States, unlike her! https://t.co/QLz3xs2UBY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2020

That was such a devastating reality check that Hillary’s favorite fake Resolute Desk might have been splintered.

Glad we didn't find out what Hillary would have done in his place -we know Dems don't generate economic booms – the best they know is how to tear them down and keep them down. That is not the worst of it. — Cherokee Rube (@MGFreelance) August 19, 2020

Tonight will be the lowest ratings — katymom (@debross123) August 19, 2020