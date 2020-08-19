Dr. David Samadi made some points and then asked a question earlier today:

And right on cue, James Woods provided an answer:

Nothing more maddeningly believable has ever been uttered.

Is there any doubt that the loud alarm about the virus stops if the Democrats win in November? But “science,” or something.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dr. David SamadiJames Woods