Photojournalist does some ACTUAL reporting and puts Reuters and others to shame for context-free ‘piles of mailboxes’ photos that help feed the Dem narrative

Posted at 4:03 pm on August 17, 2020 by Doug P.

As you know, Democrats and their willing accomplices in the lib media have been going above-and-beyond the call in order to try and spread panic about supposed

One such example can be found in this Reuters photo that is presented without context:

Gee, what dots do you suppose they wanted people to connect with that one?

And with that started a thread on what actual “journalists” would want to do if they weren’t total hacks:

But unfortunately that’s the entire point of why some “news” outlets do that very thing.

And all the while where are the disinformation police the social media outlets claim to have on the job?


