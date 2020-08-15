By now you’ve no doubt heard of the book “White Fragility,” which is basically an examination of white people and their microaggressions that was ironically written by a white person.

The author of the book on white microaggressions, Dr. Robin DiAngelo, is reportedly being macro aggressive when it comes to her sensitivity seminar fees:

White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo will conduct a training workshop for University of Connecticut administrators this fall. Her fee is $20,000. https://t.co/u144zhpudF

Your bank account had better not be fragile if you want to hire Dr. DiAngelo:

Note that she's training the administrators—the campus speech cops—rather than lecturing to the students in a forum where her ideas could be scrutinized. It's not an exchange of ideas, it's new HR policy enforcement. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 14, 2020

'White Fragility" is a book that @JohnHMcWhorter called a "racist tract." Difficult to imagine, in any other circumstance, a university training its employees in the methodology of an author whose book was accused of being racist! https://t.co/xGZ9tubq4b — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 14, 2020

So we're clear, I don't want DiAngelo canceled. I think it's right to have her speak on campus, and even to pay her (though that's an insane $$$). But her ideas take the form of HR training for employees They are being consumed by students and faculty secondhand—and enforced. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 14, 2020

Reason reports:

But this fall, the University of Connecticut plans to send four dozen top administrators to a three-day workshop where they will study antiracism under DiAngelo’s tutelage. For her services, the author will be paid $20,000. That high price tag is not surprising. News reports have already revealed that DiAngelo and other diversity lecturers often charge in the $10,000 to $15,000 dollar range for a few hours of work. (She even charges $320 per hour for a phone call.) Teaching white corporate executives, school officials, and nonprofit employees to reflect on how their whiteness affords them great advantages and contributes to systemic inequalities is a lucrative enterprise for DiAngelo (who is white).

Hey, it’s good work if you can get it.

UConn has increased tuition on struggling middle class families of all races by 155% over the last 20 years in order to fund exploding ranks of six-digit administrators, and now stuff like this. Privilege would be a good word to describe that grift. https://t.co/vzMLyC0b9g — Ryan Fazio (@ryanfazio) August 14, 2020

The racial grievance business is lucrative. https://t.co/VyMCsXRkia — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 15, 2020

Her second book will be called White Lucrativity. https://t.co/bIxNVi6vH9 — Matthew "Wrong Kind of Gay" Greenfield (@MatthewGreenf11) August 14, 2020

It certainly should be.