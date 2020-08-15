By now you’ve no doubt heard of the book “White Fragility,” which is basically an examination of white people and their microaggressions that was ironically written by a white person.
The author of the book on white microaggressions, Dr. Robin DiAngelo, is reportedly being macro aggressive when it comes to her sensitivity seminar fees:
White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo will conduct a training workshop for University of Connecticut administrators this fall. Her fee is $20,000. https://t.co/u144zhpudF
