This week Dr. Fauci — the man that Democrats have been constantly saying needs to be listened to when it comes to the country’s response to the coronavirus — said something that has not been the top story on nightly newscasts:
So long as people wear masks and practice social distancing, there's no reason not to vote in person, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Naturally that was all over the mainstream media outlets. Wait, no it wasn’t:
Fauci in an interview yesterday said it was as safe to vote in person yesterday as going to a grocery store and there was barely a peep about it.
They’re nothing if not predictable.
Believe science, unless the science says something I don’t agree with. If that’s the case, the scientist is a “shill”.
The Party of "WE trust Scientists" only really means they trust the bits that agree with what they already believe https://t.co/nY4Mo9hPYF
Not alarmist enough, next talking point please.
Doesn’t fit the narrative. If he said it wasn’t, it would be 24/7 coverage. https://t.co/yQwQ3X8FzL
There’s no doubt about that.