Last night we showed you this video of HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte asking President Trump if he regrets “all the lying.”

Reporter asks President Trump, "After three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all — all the lying you have done to the American people?" Trump gives no answer and calls on another reporter https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/ziUETzksW7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2020

Apparently the activist disguised as a “reporter” has been waiting a long time to make that scene:

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020

So Obama — of “if you like your plan you can keep it” infamy — was still president when he was planning to ask somebody who wasn’t even president yet if he regrets lying? Peak “journalism”!

Some of us dream big, want to live a life of happiness, for Jesus, have a family, graduate from college, own a home….and then there's this guy. https://t.co/suXCoa7KnT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 13, 2020

“Journalism is in danger” they cried “Reporters don’t root for a side” they insisted “The free press is critical to our democracy” they opined “Take us seriously” they demanded https://t.co/FtNowYgznU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 14, 2020

He’s been president for three and a half years tho https://t.co/Hi7FnGHj5Z — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 14, 2020

And you got the response you deserved. https://t.co/usPm5LZd85 — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 13, 2020

He did, but of course his “journalist” colleague loved it:

Well done. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 13, 2020

This all confirms a lot (most of which everybody already knew).

So, are you a journalist or a commentator? https://t.co/z4l14nVILQ — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧 (@FujiwaraArmbar) August 13, 2020

Activist, just like much of the national media.