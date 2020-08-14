The fourth year of the Trump presidency has been insurmountably difficult for many — possibly even rougher than the first three. The latest example is “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who just couldn’t take it anymore this morning:
At first glance that looked like it could have been a compilation from the last couple of years, but nope — that happened all on the same morning.
Just imagine what it’ll be like in a couple months!
