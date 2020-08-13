As we told you earlier, President Trump today announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE. The Trump-brokered deal was even referred to as “a diplomatic breakthrough” on MSNBC:

Joe Biden failed Israel and empowered Iran during his eight years in office. The Israel-UAE deal President Trump just brokered is a historic game-changer that secures peace while containing Iran. As MSNBC's Craig Melvin just put it: "This is a diplomatic breakthrough." pic.twitter.com/RAjhXxfREE — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 13, 2020

Democrat nominee Joe Biden agreed, and accepted partial credit for the deal:

Biden statement praises Israel/UAE deal while framing it as bilateral (rather than emphasizing US role). Biden also takes partial credit, saying the deal builds on efforts of "multiple administrations … including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration" — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 13, 2020

So if you’re keeping score at home…

All of Obama's failures were inherited from his predecessor, and he's responsible for all of his successor's victories. https://t.co/gzmzMkGs4V — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 13, 2020

That appears to be the way the game is played.

This is a total 100% misrepresentation by Biden about his role. In fact the opposite is true. Obama-Biden drove a wedge between the US and the Gulf States because their outreach to Iran. — Matt Brooks (@mbrooksrjc) August 13, 2020

LOLOL If the Israel/UAE deal is the product of Obama-Biden diplomacy, why didn't it happen until year 4 of the Trump administration? Clowns https://t.co/lSwhUE2SGw — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 13, 2020

Lol. Biden's last contribution to the region was his terrible idea to make Iraq into 3 failed states. He's been wrong on Foreign Policy for 40 years. https://t.co/M9eFnjbm97 — Your One Conservative Friend (@MattCover) August 13, 2020

Joe Biden, still plagiarizing after all these years. https://t.co/IJXSbObYug — Hallelujah! Holy sh*t! Where's the Tylenol? (@MAyneLyon) August 13, 2020

I have heard the narrative that Trump recklessly blew up all of Obama admin's efforts there, and now I'm hearing that this success is partially due to Obama efforts. Which one is it? — A.Z. (@LA2slc) August 13, 2020

Can someone, a journalist maybe, ask him how both of those things could possibly be true at the same time? — A.Z. (@LA2slc) August 13, 2020

Unfortunately Biden and Harris were in no mood to answer questions today.

Biden and Harris end and take no questions again — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 13, 2020

Not that the mainstream press would have served up any seriously challenging questions anyway.