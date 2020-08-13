It’s clear that the memo has gone out in the lib media about how to handle Kamala Harris and her story. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos showed his media colleagues how it’s done:

The Hill’s Joe Concha debunked that in a big way using Harris’ voting record, which so many in the media will ignore for obvious reasons:

Many “journalists” don’t seem to be in a rush to point out that fact. Go figure!

And it’s far from the last one.

