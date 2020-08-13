It’s clear that the memo has gone out in the lib media about how to handle Kamala Harris and her story. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos showed his media colleagues how it’s done:

“Kamala Harris comes from the middle of the road, moderate wing of the Democratic Party” – @GStephanopoulos pic.twitter.com/japvP5GFmC — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 12, 2020

The Hill’s Joe Concha debunked that in a big way using Harris’ voting record, which so many in the media will ignore for obvious reasons:

Stephanopoulos: "Harris comes from the middle-of-the-road moderate wing of the Democratic Party." Based on her voting record per GovTrack, which tracks legislation sponsorship/co-sponsorship (corrected from earlier), Harris was the most liberal senator of 2019. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 13, 2020

Many “journalists” don’t seem to be in a rush to point out that fact. Go figure!

