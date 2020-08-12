As we told you earlier this month, Twitter announced they had limited the Trump Team’s ability to tweet until they removed a video they claim included misinformation about COVID in children. The announcement was made by a Twitter spokesman who just happens to have once been the press secretary for Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy has been doing some 2020 reporter work by letting people know that Harris’ former press secretary isn’t making the decisions on who gets suspended or banned from Twitter — he’s just the one who will announce the news on occasion:

This is false. @NickPacilio is a spokesperson for Twitter, not the person who makes the platform's enforcement decisions. As Twitter has said, Nick has "zero" input on them. https://t.co/vIHyYXg80E — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 12, 2020

Also worth noting that Nick is one of several Twitter spokespeople, he isn't the sole spokesperson or even chief spokesperson. For example, when I was inquiring about this specific case (in which Twitter took down COVID misinfo Trump posted), I was communicating with a diff spox. https://t.co/vCPUSqmRIt — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 12, 2020

The “journalism” is strong with that one.

Here's Oliver Darcy, white-knighting for one of Twitter's senior spokesmen, who is a former comms guy for Kamala Harris. #Journalism https://t.co/w05DepK30Z — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) August 12, 2020

Just wait and see what CNN’s like as we get closer to the election.

If the Twitter spokesperson publicly taking down Biden tweets for inaccuracy was a former Trump official, Darcy would be in hysterics right now. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 12, 2020

There is absolutely no doubt about that.

And this excuses the obvious conflict of interest how, exactly? — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) August 12, 2020

Because THIS. Is CNN.