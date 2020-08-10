There’s regular media spin, and then there’s 2020’s brand of media spin, which requires taking a healthy dose of anti-motion sickness pills before subjecting yourself to it to avoid severe nausea. Today’s example comes courtesy of Politico:

Somebody got out the thesaurus to avoid the tired “pouncing” and “seizing” approach for this doozy:

Sound like a familiar spin?

The Left knows they can always found on their media allies to help out.

So predictable.

