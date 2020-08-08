The New York Times Opinion deleted a tweet and corrected an op-ed column. See if you can spot the reasons why:

How soon they forget!

Apparently the Clinton-Kaine ticket was so forgettable, the NYT forgot it happened completely https://t.co/6JXi8dHgmt — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 8, 2020

I stopped reading most NYT columns, and certainly this one, several years ago. But it baffles the mind that this column got past an editing process. My six year old knows that a man and a woman ran together on the Democratic ticket in 2016. pic.twitter.com/gaM4xnX4jU — Joshua Zeitz (@JoshuaMZeitz) August 8, 2020

Somebody check on Hillary — that can’t have made her happy.

The destruction of HRC has been so complete that her party can’t even remember her run. https://t.co/QyDdxgpDVL — Aaron King (@AAKing27) August 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Z91XoFthi6 — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 8, 2020

I see that they deleted the tweet because of its embarrassing levels of ahistorical idiocy, so here it is: pic.twitter.com/DSDTF5jGeP — Jack Troughton (@partialtomusic) August 8, 2020

Has Meemaw called to burst your eardrums with her screeching yet? I mean, short term memory loss should probably be reported to your physician. pic.twitter.com/j3xMBfCOlA — Caffeine Queendividual with a Cervix (and BEWBS) (@Philly_Hoosier) August 8, 2020

NYT is definitely going to be suicided for this one. pic.twitter.com/17yVzAXIny — NewAccountWhoDis? (@It_Me_Who_Dis) August 8, 2020

Later the Times tried again:

It’s hard to fathom, but it has been 36 years since a man chose to put a woman on the Democratic ticket with him, writes @MaureenDowd. To use Geraldine Ferraro’s favorite expression, “Gimme a break!” https://t.co/Oe5TovtONz — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 8, 2020

Delete-a-palooza!

Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket. It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as his vice president. We’ve deleted a tweet that repeated the error. — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 8, 2020

This correction now runs at the end of the column:

Notice they had to narrow that down to “the Democratic Party” ticket so they didn’t trip over Republicans:

2008: John McCain picks Sarah Palin as his vice-presidential running mate. Try again? — Jeremy Parker (@astutepanther) August 8, 2020

Yeah oops. 2016 Woman / Man, 2008 Man / Woman. Nope nothing like this in so long. — Hoyty (@hoyty) August 8, 2020

The attempt to make Joe Biden’s expected choice of a female running mate seem almost unprecedented has gone up in flames.

Next step: Delete the column. — Mike Carvalho🗽🩸🦷 (@mikecarvalho) August 8, 2020

It’s an EPIC fail.